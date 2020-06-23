2 Men Found Dead In Long Beach After Home Break-In – Los Angeles

Lengthy Seashore (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a break-in at a property in Long Beach in which a suspect was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, even though a 2nd guy was discovered dead about a block away.

At 12:10 a.m., Long Beach police responded to a 911 contact about a break-in in the 1000 block of Almond Court.

The 911 caller informed dispatchers that a guy had broken into his property and he had shot him, police stated. Officers arrived on scene to locate the suspect with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Whilst officers had been on scene, they realized that a 2nd guy was discovered dead about a block away, in the region of East 11th Street and Hoffman Avenue.

The trigger of death for the 2nd guy was not confirmed. Its unclear if the two incidents are connected.

The 911 caller, meanwhile, is currently being taken care of at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

This is a creating story. Refresh this web page for updates.