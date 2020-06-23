18-Month-Old Shot On I-75 Ramp, MSP Says Incident Wasn’t Random – Detroit

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. ( DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police Division is investigating a shooting that injured a 18-month-outdated little one.

It occurred Sunday afternoon at three:30 p.m. when Lincoln Park Police responded to a non-fatal shooting on the northbound I-75 ramp to Outer Drive.

Lincoln Park Police requested MSP consider more than the investigation.

Police say a suspect pulled along side the victims vehicle and shot at it many instances. The 18-month-outdated little one was struck by the gunfire. The little one was transported to a nearby hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Authorities also say this is not a random incident and this is an ongoing investigation.

