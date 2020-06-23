14 Yr Old Girl Electrocuted Making Tik Tok Video!! (Graphic)

A 14 12 months outdated woman died even though producing a TikTok video in Indonesia, MTO Information has discovered. And pictures of the woman laying dead are going viral on Twitter.

WARNING – Quite GRAPHIC Picture

The deceased teen, recognized as “D,” was producing a TikTok video on the roof of her property. Her telephone slipped out of her hand and fell among two electrical power cables. When she reached for her telephone that fell cables, D was electrocuted and badly burned.

A nearby Indonesian newspaper, Tempo, reported that West Cikarang police chief, Akta Wijaya, stated on Tuesday: “At the time of the incident, the victim was playing on the third floor of their house. We are collecting statements from all of the eyewitnesses.”

The officer extra, “The victim was playing with an app in their mobile device. That is what we want to educate, just to be clear. This is a tragedy for us all.”

The graphic picture was published by a number of Indonesian information companies, then it produced its way onto social media.