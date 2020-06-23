14 Yr Old Girl Electrocuted Making Tik Tok Video!! (Graphic)

Bradley Lamb
A 14 12 months outdated woman died even though producing a TikTok video in Indonesia, MTO Information has discovered. And pictures of the woman laying dead are going viral on Twitter.

WARNING – Quite GRAPHIC Picture

The deceased teen, recognized as “D,” was producing a TikTok video on the roof of her property. Her telephone slipped out of her hand and fell among two electrical power cables. When she reached for her telephone that fell cables, D was electrocuted and badly burned.

A nearby Indonesian newspaper, Tempo, reported that West Cikarang police chief, Akta Wijaya, stated on Tuesday: “At the time of the incident, the victim was playing on the third floor of their house. We are collecting statements from all of the eyewitnesses.”

