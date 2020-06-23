1 Dead After Driver Runs Red Light In Arlington – Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – A single individual is dead immediately after police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into an additional car or truck Monday morning.

It occurred in the 6000 block of South U.S. 287 and 5200 block of W. Sublett Street.

A Jeep Patriot was traveling southbound on the support street of U.S. 287 whilst an additional car or truck, a Toyota Camry, was traveling westbound on Sublett approaching a red signal light. Investigators explained the Camry disregarded the signal light and struck the Patriot.

A single of the passengers in the Camry was transported to a neighborhood hospital and later on died.

This crash stays below investigation. The Tarrant County Health care Examiner’s Workplace will determine the deceased after subsequent of kin are notified.