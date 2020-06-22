YouTuber Syndicate denies sexual assault claims

Picture copyright

YouTuber Syndicate, actual title Tom Cassell, has denied sexually assaulting two of his ex-partners.

Cassell tweeted to say he “will be making a statement regarding the false allegations in the following days”.

Cassell, 26, has gaming and life-style channels with more than 12 million subscribers and is also common on streaming internet site Twitch.

He has been accused of rape by Twitch streamer and YouTuber Natalie Casanova, who utilizes the title TheZombiUnicorn.

She alleges an incident took spot whilst the two have been filming the Legends of Gaming display in 2016.

Natalie, who lives in the US, did not disclose the area – but filming for the display took spot in Los Angeles.

Manchester-born Cassell has also been accused of abusing former girlfriend, Kaitlin Witcher, in a hotel in LA in 2012.

The two girls came forward with the allegations in video clips shared on Twitter more than the weekend.

Twitch says it is wanting into accusations of sexual harassment and assault towards streamers on their platform.

“We take accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct extremely seriously,” it says in a statement.

“We are actively wanting into the accounts regarding streamers affiliated with Twitch and will operate with law enforcement in which applicable.

“We’re thankful for the bravery proven by individuals who have come forward to talk about their experiences, and we are committed to doing work to make the streaming local community safer for absolutely everyone.”

Casanova stated in a video posted on her Twitter account that some of the intercourse the pair had was non-consensual and that Cassell had agreed he’d withdraw prior to ejaculating and when the time came he pinned her down.

She stated: “He held me down physically, so that I could not get off of him.

“I smacked him and said ‘no, stop!'”

She also says 1 of Cassell’s employees members took her to get a morning-immediately after pill at a pharmacy the upcoming day.

Casanova stated she experimented with to stay good friends with him immediately after the incident, but did not want to come forward in situation he experimented with “to come after me”.

‘I felt alone’

Kaitlin Witcher also spoke out following Casanova’s video – posting a thread of clips on Twitter about what occurred when Cassell was her very first boyfriend in 2012.

She says that while in a hotel area he “wanted to do things”, which she refused, and he assaulted her without having consent.

Witcher says she stated “no” numerous occasions.

“I don’t want to feel alone, like I how I felt alone, I’m sorry to anyone who was affected by him because I didn’t come out sooner – I was just so scared to” she stated in the video.

Radio one Newsbeat has contacted Tom Cassell, Natalie Casanova, Kaitlin Witcher and YouTube for comment.

