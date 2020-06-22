Your Monday Briefing

China-U.S. feud above coronavirus heats up

China on Sunday temporarily suspended poultry imports from a U.S. slaughterhouse exactly where staff have been contaminated with the coronavirus, a day soon after President Trump blamed China for latest U.S. financial troubles, saying the nation had “sent us the plague.”

As China battles an outbreak in Beijing, the U.S. has observed the amount of each day new scenarios rise in 18 states across the South, the West and the Midwest. 7 states hit single-day situation information on Saturday, and 5 other individuals hit information final week. The nation has observed much more than two.two million infections, and much more than 119,000 folks have died — the most in the planet on each counts.

All over the planet, scenarios are growing quickly. Reviews of new scenarios started surpassing 100,000 a day in May well, but surged previous 176,000 above the weekend.

