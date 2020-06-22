Young Siblings From Fort Worth Who Went Missing Are Found Safe – Dallas / Fort Worth

UPDATE: Fort Worth Police stated the kids have been identified protected.

FORT Well worth () – A youthful brother and sister went missing about noon Monday, June 22 in Fort Worth and have not nevertheless been identified.

Fort Worth Police stated Abigail Reichart, 12, and Kenneth Reichart, 10 have been final noticed leaving their household in the 7300 block of Madeira Dr. collectively.

Abby is 4’8″, 70 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kenny is 4’3″, 60 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with details on in which they are can get in touch with us at 817-392-4222.