Young marriage faces old problems

Matilda Coleman
Dear Amy: I have been married for a 12 months and a half. We acquired married super-speedy without having being aware of just about every other very well.

I am generally content. My husband treats me very well and we have a little one on the way.

My complaint is that when we acquired married, he had a great-having to pay factory occupation that he had been at for 3 many years.

Instantly soon after our marriage he acquired fired (for not displaying up).

Given that then, he has had five diverse jobs! He has quit or has gotten fired from all of them. He also does not seem to be to care if a occupation pays very well.

I have had the identical occupation for 4 many years at a factory and make great cash, but the occupation can be demanding.

I test not to nag him and as an alternative inspire him, but it does not seem to be to aid. I am obtaining fed up. I really don’t want to finish my marriage above this, but I also really don’t want to be the only accountable particular person concerned about our finances.

Do you have any assistance for me?

— Anxious Wife

Dear Anxious: The initially factor you ought to do is to encounter the actuality that you are quite most likely going to be the principal – if not only – economic mainstay for your loved ones.

Regrettably, realistically – the particular person who enters into marriage and parenthood by right away retreating and acting like an entitled little one is establishing that he has no intention of staying a companion. Your habits (no matter if “nagging” OR encouraging) has small affect on him.

