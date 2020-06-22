Yaya Mayweather Pulls Out A GUN On New TikTok Video!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya Maywetaher is presently dealing with 99 many years in prison, for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend NBA Youngboy’s infant mama.

Yaya is presently out on bail, and yesterday she posted a rather controversial TikTok video on the internet.

In the video, which MTO Information has posted beneath, Mayweather’s daughter pulled out a gun, and pretended to shoot.

Observe:

