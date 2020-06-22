Yaya Mayweather Pulls Out A GUN On New TikTok Video!!

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya Maywetaher is presently dealing with 99 many years in prison, for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend NBA Youngboy’s infant mama.

Yaya is presently out on bail, and yesterday she posted a rather controversial TikTok video on the internet.

In the video, which MTO Information has posted beneath, Mayweather’s daughter pulled out a gun, and pretended to shoot.

Observe:

In addition to staying the daughter to the best boxer in background, Yaya Mayweather is also a rapper and social media persona with in excess of one million followers on Instagram. She launched the music video of her song ‘Oh Okay Remix’ on ‘YouTube’ in 2018. Nonetheless, the video and her rapping design acquired mixed critiques.

Iyanna is acknowledged for the high priced presents she has acquired on all her birthday occasions to date. Iyanna has admitted to obtaining been spoiled by her father.

She is the daughter of American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and his former girlfriend, Melissa Brim. Melissa owns a boutique in Las Vegas.

The couple have been in an on and off partnership. Floyd completely supported Melissa in raising Yaya and even purchased a residence for her and gifted her 1 of his autos. In 2009, Floyd assisted Melissa in setting up her boutique store in Las Vegas. She named her company venture ‘Devanna Love Boutique.’ The identify has elements of the names of the two her kids.