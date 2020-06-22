Home Entertainment XXXTentacion’s Mother Sued By His Brother For $11 Million!!

The little one mama of XXXtentacion’s mom is reportedly currently being sued by his half-brother to the tune of $11 million.

In accordance to TMZ, Cleopatra Bernard is currently being sued by Jodi Kavney on behalf of her son Corey Pack.

Jodi says XXX left behind assets valued much more than $50 million — which include a believe in that lists Corey as a single of 3 beneficiaries. 50% is supposed to go to Cleopatra, 25% to XXX’s brother, Aiden Kerr and the remaining 25% to Corey.

