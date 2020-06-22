XXXTentacion’s Mother Sued By His Brother For $11 Million!!

The little one mama of XXXtentacion’s mom is reportedly currently being sued by his half-brother to the tune of $11 million.

In accordance to TMZ, Cleopatra Bernard is currently being sued by Jodi Kavney on behalf of her son Corey Pack.

Jodi says XXX left behind assets valued much more than $50 million — which include a believe in that lists Corey as a single of 3 beneficiaries. 50% is supposed to go to Cleopatra, 25% to XXX’s brother, Aiden Kerr and the remaining 25% to Corey.

But Jodi claims Cleopatra minimize a deal with XXX’s little one mama, which assisted her minimize Corey out of his portion of the estate — alleging that Cleopatra “improperly and surreptitiously transferred” the cash to herself.

Cleopatra’s lawyer gave the following statement to TMZ:

“The lawsuit filed by XXXTENTACION’s half-brother, Corey Pack, against XXXTENTACION’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, is completely without merit. Contrary to the allegations of the complaint, a court has already determined that Corey Pack is entitled to nothing from XXXTENTACION’s estate or trust,” the statement reads.

“Cleopatra has not only paid Corey’s living expenses and purchased him a car, but she has gifted to him and his mother, Jodi Kavney, a mortgage free home and paid the current year’s real estate taxes. We are confident that the courts will conclude, for a second time, that Corey Pack is entitled to nothing from XXXTENTACION’s estate or trust,” the statement concludes.