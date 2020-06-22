WWDC breaking rumors: macOS Big Sur, iOS 14 home screen redesign, HomeKit approach to tvOS 14, no hardware today

With Apple’s grand inaugural WWDC occasion starting up at 10 a.m. Pacific, this previous weekend a surge of semi-questionable rumors has emerged. The most fascinating of these “leaks” originates from this Weibo web page that has verified reliable in the previous (which @ l0vetodream published in English).

The Weibo poster states that the upcoming edition of macOS will be known as Big Sur, which will characteristic process UI redesigns and a big update for Safari. IOS 14 will reportedly shake up the home screen with the addition of widgets and app grid adjustments ( initially reported that iOS 14 would introduce a new app checklist see in March). The account also says that the cellphone contact consumer interface in iOS 14 will no longer be forced to be a total-screen get, so hopefully a banner alert design will last but not least be additional as an alternative for customers …

The very same publish claims that tvOS will characteristic deeper integration with HomeKit. Correct now, Apple Television can handle HomeKit add-ons like clever lights making use of the voice handle on the Siri remote, but there is no devoted House app on tvOS like there is for the other Apple platforms.

Moreover, the filter claims iPadOS will characteristic a Sidecar redesign and updates to the handwriting input. previously reported that iOS 14 would introduce total markup assistance for Apple Pencil in Safari, enabling customers to immediately highlight text and annotate the internet web page. There are also probably to be new input approach selections during the process, like handwriting recognition and language translation on the gadget. Mark Gurman tweeted that new iCloud Keychain characteristics, voice search, and enhanced tabs have also been formulated.

It looks that any feasible hardware has been ruled out for WWDC tomorrow 🤔 I could be incorrect about this. I would appreciate to be incorrect! I will be astonished with all of you, anyway! – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 21, 2020

Numerous sources, like filter Jon Prosser, have claimed that there will be no hardware release at WWDC this 12 months. It is unclear if that excludes teasers. Yesterday, Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned the redesigned new iMac would launch in the third quarter (i.e. July to September). For instance, if the new iMac slim bezel is slated for a July release, Apple could announce it today at WWDC with shipping starting up upcoming month.

An additional fascinating level from is that Apple has renewed the rights to the “Rosetta” trademark in Japan. Rosetta was the identify of Apple’s emulation layer in the days of the transition from PowerPC -> Intel. Apple may possibly reuse the identify of an emulation process to enable get Mac applications compiled for Intel to run on their upcoming checklist of ARM Macs. Apple is anticipated to announce the ARM transition today, but we do not feel any ARM Mac hardware will ship till the finish of the 12 months at the earliest.

