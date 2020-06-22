WWDC 2020 live blog: iOS 14, iPadOS, and more

Apple’s yearly Throughout the world Developers Conference kicks off nowadays. Apple has selected to make it an completely on the web affair, with the keynote starting a week of sessions for developers. For the rest of us, the major display will be the anticipated updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

We’re live-blogging the keynote even although we’re residence and viewing just like everyone else. But we figured it would be exciting to inform you what we believe in true time — and we managed to persuade Walt Mossberg to join us!

The largest rumor by far is that Apple may possibly announce help for a new processor architecture for the Mac: ARM as an alternative of Intel. That would be a key transition and not always an effortless one particular. The iPhone is due for iOS 14, and amongst the issues we’re expecting are help for AirTag place trackers, enhanced widgets, plus a target on effectiveness and stability.

There is even the likelihood of new hardware. People AirTags could eventually be announced, and the iMac is absolutely due for a refresh.

The occasion kicks off at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, so we’ll see you then!

WWDC 2020 live blog site

WWDC 2020 live stream