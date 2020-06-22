‘Workaholics’ Episode With Chris D’Elia as Child Predator Yanked Off Streaming Services

Comedy Central

Amazon, Hulu, and Comedy Central have all eliminated ‘Workaholics’ episode titled ‘To Good friend a Predator’ starring Chris D’Elia amid allegations suggesting he preyed on underage women.

–

An episode of Television series “Workaholics“, featuring comedian Chris D’Elia as a sexual predator, has been eliminated from streaming internet sites following allegations he had inappropriate relationships with underage women.

D’Elia hit headlines final week soon after a Twitter consumer, named Simone Rossi, shared screenshots of alleged electronic mail exchanges in between herself and the 40 yr previous back in 2014, when she was just 16.

The correspondence suggests he was attempting to solicit pictures of the teenager and organize a meeting. The claims have prompted a variety of anonymous females to come forward with their personal allegations about D’Elia’s inappropriate perform.

D’Elia has denied the allegations, telling TMZ he “never knowingly” pursued underage women, incorporating, “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

But the scandal has prompted bosses at Amazon Prime, Hulu and Comedy Central to pull an episode of “Workaholics”, in which D’Elia played the function of a youngster molester. The episode, titled “To Friend a Predator”, initially aired in 2011.

A representative for Comedy Central has confirmed to Range that the episode is no longer offered.