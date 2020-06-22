Woolworths grocery sales, Big W earnings surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Woolworths says trading so far in the June quarter has continued to be solid with meals product sales in Australia up eight.six per cent, and in New Zealand up 15.one per cent.

The retail giant stated it expects total 12 months earnings in advance of curiosity and tax to be in the assortment of $three.two billion to $three.25 billion, in contrast to $three.29 billion for a 53-week time period final 12 months.