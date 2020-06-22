Wirecard says missing $2.1 billion likely do not exist; withdraws results – Latest News

Wirecard AG stated there was a probability that the one.9 billion euros ($two.13 billion) reported missing from its accounts only did not exist in the initially spot.

The scandal-hit German payments company stated it was also withdrawing its complete-yr 2019 and initially-quarter 2020 monetary results.

“The Management Board of Wirecard assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist,” the business stated in a statement.

Moreover, the business stated it is examining a assortment of doable measures to make certain continuation of its organization operations, which include things like price reductions, restructuring, disposal or termination of organization units.

Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun quit on Friday as the company’s search for $two.one billion of missing income hit a dead finish in the Philippines and as it scrambled to safe a monetary lifeline from its banking institutions.

The central financial institution of Philippines stated on Sunday that none of the $two.one billion missing from Wirecard appeared to have entered the Philippine monetary technique.

On Thursday, auditor EY refused to indicator off the German company’s 2019 accounts in excess of the missing sum.

The auditor was unable to verify the existence of that sum in income balances on believe in accounts, representing about a quarter of Wirecard’s stability sheet, the payments business stated on Thursday.

In-household auditor EY had routinely accredited Wirecard’s accounts in latest many years, and its refusal to indicator off for 2019 confirmed failings discovered in an external probe by KPMG in April.

Wirecard, which has extended been a target of quick sellers who have questioned its financials, stated on Friday it may possibly be the victim of “fraud of considerable proportions”.

