Wild’s Matt Dumba Launches Fundraiser To Help Rebuild Lake Street

MINNEAPOLIS () – Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has made a fundraiser to aid in the energy to rebuild Lake Street in Minneapolis following the unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The fundraiser is known as Rebuild Minnesota, and the very first one,000 men and women who donate will get a customized George Floyd tribute T-shirt. A single fortunate particular person will get the opportunity to invest an afternoon with Dumba and consume with him at his favourite restaurant.

Income from the fundraiser will go towards the Lake Street Council. Currently, Rebuild Minnesota has raised virtually $20,000.

