Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Haven’t Finalized a Baby Name

Although Perry mentioned she’s “as excited as” she can be, she also mentioned she’s “been every emotion under the sun.”

“I’ve been overwhelmed; I’ve been anxious; I’m been happy; I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed; I’ve been all of it,” she mentioned. “The world is just a wild time, and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world. I mean, people were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it’s like, ‘Man, the world feels a little uncertain.’ And now, it really feels shaky boots.”

In addition to getting ready for the very little one’s arrival, Perry has been operating on her new album, which is set to be launched August 14.

“I’m going to have a child; I’m going to have a record; I don’t know which one is coming first,” she mentioned.