‘We Lost Everything,’ Smoke Visible For Miles From 3-Alarm Dallas Apartment Fire – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Police are monitoring who comes in and out of the Alston Apartments on Ferguson close to Lakeland following a three-alarm fire on Sunday left numerous with no a property.

“We don’t know what is going to happen. We lost everything, you know… we have no place to go. So, it’s devastating. Really devastating. And this is the first time I have experienced anything like that,” stated resident Libby Gilbert.

Smoke from the fire was noticeable for miles on the east side of town.

Original reviews showed the fire came from a unit on the third floor all over seven p.m. final evening. As numerous as 70 firefighters responded.

And 1 man or woman struggling from smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital.

At least 42 units sustained water, smoke, or fire harm.

The result in of that fire even now below investigation.