“We Are Not Out Of The 1st Wave”; Gov. Newsom, Former Governors Urge Californians To Wear Masks – San Francisco

SACRAMENTO ( SF) — Governor Gavin Newsom reiterated to Californians the relevance of sporting masks on Monday in the course of a press conference updating the state’s coronavirus response and phased reopening programs.

Newsom repeatedly urged individuals to proceed utilizing masks to 4 days soon after state well being authorities ordered the necessary sporting of masks in most public settings statewide.

“The reason we’re doing this is simple. Wearing face coverings saves lives and mitigates spread,” stated Newsom, who started the press conference by getting rid of a mask he was sporting.

Newsom stated the mask mandate was essential simply because not sufficient individuals have been selecting to put on masks in public – regardless of the urging of well being officials that encounter coverings will enable quit the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re not into the second wave. We’re not out of the first wave,” stated Newsom. “We are experiencing, we have experienced, just over the last 14 days, some 35.6 percent of all of the cases that have been reported, just in the last 14 days, 46-thousand-plus new cases. Just yesterday, 4,230 individuals tested positive for COVID-19, 4,515 in the previous day which was a record day. Those that suggest that we’re out of the woods, those that suggest that somehow it’s going to disappear, these numbers tell a very, very different and sobering story.”

As of Tuesday morning, California has reported a complete of 178,054 COVID-19 scenarios, with a complete of five,515 deaths.

Through his press conference, Newsom played a new video featuring former California governors Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson, every single urging Californians to put on masks.

Wear your mask. Enable slow the spread of #COVID19. Just do it. pic.twitter.com/ZvCmkQAWrL — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 22, 2020

In addition to the quantity of scenarios, the quantity of hospitalizations and ICU individuals have been going up. Newsom mentioned that even with the improve in positivity charge and growing quantity of scenarios, the state is nevertheless only utilizing a little percentage of offered hospital beds.

“The total number reflected is still a very modest subset of the total number of available beds,” stated Newsom. “Because of the work over the last few months, we are still identifying our surge capacity and putting protocols and plans together — both on the physical capacity as well as the human resource side — we’re in a position to absorb even greater increases.”

State well being officer Dr. Mark Ghaly mentioned the elevated quantity of scenarios is not just from elevated testing, pointing out that well being officials are starting up to see additional spread in local community settings.

“Those are cases where they can’t be linked necessarily to a congregate setting that are spreading within households and households that live in closer quarters,” stated Dr. Ghaly. “Maybe in communities where they have a number of multi-generational households and where we’re not just seeing that uptick in the numbers of cases as reflected in the case rate increases, but also in the commensurate hospital increases that we’re seeing.”