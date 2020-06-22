Watch The Charming First Trailer for Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club

“I am surprised that there are so quite a few passionate supporters of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these many years, and I am honored to proceed to hear from readers—now grown, who have turn out to be writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers—who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her buddies,” Martin mentioned in a statement. “So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere.”

Like Martin, Melissa Cobb, who is the vice president of Little ones & Family members at Netflix, is also energized to see how the themes of the books will inspire with the youthful viewers of currently.

“The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 many years soon after the unique guide series was launched and there has never ever been a additional opportune time to inform an aspirational story about empowering youthful female entrepreneurs,” Cobb mentioned in a statement. “Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues.”