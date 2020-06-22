Watch Naomi Osaka Review Tennis Scenes From Famous Movies

Naomi Osaka is sharing her experience.

On Monday, the tennis professional joined Vanity Honest to evaluation tennis scenes from well known movies, shedding light on what motion pictures get incorrect on the major display. And in some situations, she enlightened moviegoers on just how related the practical experience on the court compares to some cinematic portrayals.

Kicking issues off, Osaka critiqued Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrnes‘ hilarious tennis showdown from 2011’s Bridesmaids. “Growing up, I’ve played at a lot of country clubs,” she shared as she watched the actresses aggressively hit the ball to 1 one more. “Now I’m wondering if this is what’s been going when I see them playing so competitively.”

The athlete later on additional, “When someone interrupts another person doing an overhead and they’re just swinging straight down, I’m not very sure if it would go in if you’re actually playing tennis, but it’s going in in the movie. So, I guess that’s movie magic.”