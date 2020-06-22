Watch Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s Sons Virtually Meet for the First Time

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen‘s sons just had a heartwarming introduction.

On Sunday evening, the CNN anchor appeared on Watch What Transpires Dwell with his two-month-previous son Wyatt Morgan Cooper for a unique Father’s Day episode. Whilst appearing nearly on the display, Cooper and Cohen, who have been excellent pals for many years, launched their sons to every other for the quite very first time.

Cohen, who is father to son Benjamin Allen Cohen, explained to WWHL viewers on Sunday, “I thought it would be fun if they met right now.”

“Look, that’s gonna be your good buddy Wyatt,” Cohen informed Benjamin as pointed to the display. “Wyatt looks like a mini you, Anderson.”

The Bravo host went on to inform his son, “That’s gonna be your good buddy and we’re gonna travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re gonna be great friends.”