Watch again: EU and China seek to ease tensions on trade and human rights at summit

Chinese leaders and EU officials are looking for to interesting tensions at a video summit on Monday, which addressed new tariffs focusing on Chinese companies, Beijing’s growing management in excess of Hong Kong, and the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The meeting comes right after Brussels infuriated Beijing by accusing it of a campaign of disinformation close to the pandemic on June 10. The EU also announced ideas on June 17 to make up its defences towards Chinese and other foreign state-backed corporations from obtaining up stakes in European companies.

“The COVID pandemic and a number of major bilateral and multilateral challenges show clearly the EU, China partnership is crucial,” explained European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen right after talks ended.

“But for our relations to produce additional, they should turn into much more principles-based mostly and reciprocal, in purchase to realize a actual degree taking part in-area,” she additional.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang took portion in the video summit.

Beijing’s ambassador to the EU explained final week that Monday’s talks had been a likelihood to make relations “much more productive and substantive by seizing options and addressing difficulties”.

But he explained the proposed investment principles showed the EU was not practising the openness it preaches to other nations.

Human rights

The EU has experimented with to challenge China on its record of human rights, such as difficulties this kind of as Tibet and Hong Kong, wherever nations from the EU-27 have voiced worries in excess of a new protection law proposed by Beijing.

“We expressed our great concerns about the proposed national security law for Hong Kong,” European Council President Charles Michel explained at a press conference.

On Friday, the EU also demanded the release of the Chinese human rights attorney Yu Wensheng, who has been jailed for 4 many years for “inciting subversion of state energy” right after creating an open letter calling for constitutional reforms.

Foreign investment

Topping the record of discussions is a bilateral investment treaty that would strengthen marketplace entry and deal with structural financial imbalances.

The two sides had pledged to try out and get negotiations moving by the finish of the yr but they have so far come to a standstill.

“We carry on to have an unbalanced trade and investment connection. We have not manufactured the progress we aimed for in final year’s summit statement in addressing marketplace entry barriers,” explained von der Leyen on Monday.

But a different check comes for China right after the EU announced proposals final week to have a larger say in state subsidised foreign corporations obtaining stakes in European companies.

For many years, the EU and US have been concerned in excess of Chinese state-backed corporations obtaining up their corporations, notably in the engineering sector.

The ideas to degree the taking part in area had been accelerated by worries the coronavirus pandemic could see Chinese companies swooping in to obtain up funds-strapped European companies.

“China is becoming more assertive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to more firmly push back has become more apparent,” Erik Brattberg, from the Carnegie Endowment believe tank, advised .

He explained the EU’s big stumbling bloc is acquiring all of the 27 member states to talk with a single voice on issues connected to China.

“Beijing continues to leverage bilateral ties with individual member state capitals to try to undermine a strong common EU line on China,” Brattberg additional.

EU caught in the middle

The US has taken a tough line with China in excess of its trade practices, which has place the EU in a tight spot amongst the two powers.

“The coronavirus crisis is developing a much more aggressive worldwide surroundings, with confrontation increasing more rapidly than cooperation. As EU, we encounter rougher seas and possibility acquiring caught in the cross-currents of big powers telling us to “pick a side,” Borrell explained in a current weblog submit.

In contrast to the US, Brussels is not ready to signal up for an technique to incorporate China and as a substitute prefers to maintain engagement with Beijing open, explained Brattberg.

“Eventually, the only way the EU can defend its personal interests in marked by increasing US-China competitors is by way of strengthening its personal sovereignty and foreign policy coherence,” he explained.