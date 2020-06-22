Video: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Enjoy a Family Lunch with Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar!

The lockdown has stored us away from our loved ones and now with the unlock phase on, most of us are building positive we meet them but of program with security-measures. No wonder Shabana Azmi hosted a modest gathering for her family members at her location and named for a best Sunday lunch.



Shabana Azmi who’s an avid social media consumer, took to her account and shared a pretty video providing us a glimpse from the personal do. In the video, Shabana Azmi displays us the elaborate and yummy lunch served on the table, whilst the family members are happily gorging on it. Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi’s sister-in-law Tanvi Azmi are also noticed in the video. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are also noticed waving out to the camera and possessing a gala time. The video is captioned saying, ‘When with family its always about food!’

Get a seem at the video right here.











Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar have been staying collectively amidst the lockdown and have been sharing numerous glimpses from their quarantine-existence on social media. Farhan Akhtar’s up coming is his reunion with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra titled Toofan. In the movie, the actor plays the purpose of a boxer and Farhan Akhtar has qualified for months to get a toned entire body and match the bill. Farhan had shocked us in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and we cannot wait to get blown above yet again.