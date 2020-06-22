Varun Dhawan has a special birthday wish for Banita Sandhu

Varun Dhawan is 1 of the most bankable stars of today’s time and there is no denying that. The star has provided some large hits and has proven his versatility by executing movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania as properly as October. Varun’s overall performance has been appreciated in a number of movies but his sensitivity as an actor reflected for the very first time on the large display in the movie October.

The movie directed by Shoojit Sircar marked the debut of Banita Sandhu in Bollywood. Right now on his October co-star’s birthday Varun took to Instagram to wish her and the rather lady was fast to revert also. Properly, appears like these two formed a robust bond on the sets of the movie.