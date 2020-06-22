UNT Athletic Director Talks Future Of Mean Green Program Following 4 Years Of Success – Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas () – The final 4 many years have been some of the most profitable for the University of North Texas athletics division.

The Mean Green have mixed for the highest winning percentage in all sports activities in forty many years. UNT pupil athletes have wrapped up 4 consecutive many years of academic results.

This has resulted in the Mean Green bringing in the green. The North Texas athletic division had its finest 4 many years of fundraising ever.

It is no coincidence that people effects coincide with the day — July 29, 2016 — that Wren Baker arrived on campus as the UNT director of athletics.

Baker is even now a month shy of celebrating his fourth anniversary at UNT.

But, this is no time for celebrations.

Across the nation, athletic departments are making an attempt to figure out risk-free techniques to deliver back pupil athletes to campus in the wake of the coronavirus.

North Texas had 3 football gamers check good for the virus in the course of the 1st phase of bringing back pupil athletes on campus for voluntary teaching.

Equally as critical to Baker is major the way for the pupil athletes in his plan to proper the wrongs of social injustice.

5 many years in the past, as the deputy athletic director at the University of Missouri, Baker witnessed 1st hand as Missouri football gamers walked out in the course of the season following many racial incidents on campus.

“It’s amazing, the power that comes from hearing, listening and learning,” Baker advised 11 Sports activities. “Putting yourself in someone else’s place. I think so many people in our country are just ignorant… and I don’t mean that in an insulting way. They just don’t know the experience.”

“We all of a role to play,” Baker continued about how he is addressing the situation inside of his plan. “Those of us, who are leaders, regardless of color, cannot ignore the problems that we have anymore. We’ve got to learn, listen and be willing to take action steps, and be bold in leadership. That’s what our student athletes are hungry for, they’re asking for it.”

Baker says locker rooms supply the finest examples of how the nation can be it is extremely finest.

“One of the greatest blessings in my life has been the last 20 years I’ve spent in college athletics, which is a very diverse environment. We are one family… we’ve got to replicate that in society.”