Two VIC schools shut after students test positive for COVID-19; ‘Army’ of officials to enforce COVID-19 advice; Backlash to Novak Djokovic event; Two more Trump staffers test positive

A little amount of folks diagnosed with coronavirus in Victoria have pretended they did not test positive, Premier Daniel Andrews has unveiled.

Mr Andrews stressed to Victorians they need to self-isolate if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and quarantine the moment becoming examined.

He explained half of the state’s new situations because June could be tracked back to households. (Affiliate Link)

“The amount of community transmission that we’ve got is too high,” he explained.

“We have acquired a genuinely very good take care of on exactly where it truly is coming from, and it is, principally, households, greater households usually, creating choices that are not in accordance with the principles and are not the appropriate point to do.