Twitter Slams K. Michelle For Mocking David Adefeso’s Nigerian Accent

K. Michelle faced backlash for her followers immediately after she hopped on the web to mock David Adefeso’s Nigerian accent — the fiance of Tamar Braxton.

“What I saw this morning made me sad because I saw one strong black woman — strong, good-looking Black woman, tear another strong, good-looking black woman down and it broke my heart,” Adefeso mentioned on the web about Tamar’s beef with K. Michelle. “What makes me sad is Tamar now gotta defend herself against something which is false. Against something which was concocted. Against something which was meant to defame her character. As her man, it broke my heart.”

K. Michelle accused Tamar of sleeping with Jermaine Dupri’s father. Right after catching wind of Adefeso’s response, K. Michelle responded by building entertaining of his thick accent.

“My brother, it also made me so sad when I saw her no edges,” she through a Twitter voice note, in advance of singing component of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

She has considering that deleted the tweet.

Here is how Twitter reacted: