Twitter Clowns Ja Rule Over Greek Deli Commercial!!

Ja Rule is the butt of nevertheless an additional joke — soon after a industrial of him selling a Greek deli has gone viral.

In the price range-pleasant industrial, Ja is noticed in front of the restaurant.

He touts the gyro as the ideal gyros, even though he runs by means of some of his favourite meals as he tries to pronounce the names of some of the things on the record.

The proprietor later on chimes in with a fast dance — and correct at the finish of the industrial, Ja is noticed Greek dancing.

Twitter thinks Ja did the industrial mainly because he was badly in want of some coins!

“That Ja Rule commercial has been the worst part of 2020 tbh,” one particular Twitter consumer wrote.

One more additional, “Ja Rule just showed everyone what it’s like to be in a recession as a celebrity…”

Get a appear at some of the responses under — must Ja Rule has taken the gig?