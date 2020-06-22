Twins’ Nelson Cruz Wins ESPY Award For Humanitarian Work

MINNEAPOLIS () — ESPN’s yearly ESPY awards have been created in an unorthodox method this yr, honoring individuals who stand for anything a small bit much more than the game they perform.

The Muhammad Ali Sports activities Humanitarian Award was awarded to Nelson Cruz for his efforts to help his hometown in the Dominican Republic.

The Minnesota Twins designated hitter aided his town with infrastructure, a fire division, a police station, a health-related center and motor vehicles to help them. He also facilitates doctors’ travel to the town to aid supply health-related care.

He had an emotional response to winning the award Sunday evening.

“From the bottom of my heart…my family, my foundation, my hometown, thank you,” he stated.