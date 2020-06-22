Trump says China trade deal still on after adviser’s remarks

The Trump administration has been particularly essential of China’s efforts to consist of the novel coronavirus early on and the president repeatedly blames China for the pandemic in his remarks, foremost to concerns about long term cooperation in parts this kind of as trade.

Peter Navarro, director of trade and manufacturing policy at the White Residence, advised Fox Information “it’s over,” when asked a query that was targeted on the China trade deal.

“(Trump) obviously really wanted to hang onto this trade deal as much as possible. And he wanted them to make good on the promises, because there had been progress made on that trade deal, but given everything that’s happened and all the things you just listed, is that over?” Navarro was asked. (Affiliate Link)

“It’s over, yes,” Navarro replied.

But when contacted by The Linked Press, Navarro explained his feedback had been taken out of context and had almost nothing to do with the deal.

“I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world,” explained Navarro, a longtime critic of the Asian nation.

In January, the U.S. and China reached an interim trade deal to decrease tariff tensions. China agreed to acquire enormous quantities of U.S. goods.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testified on Capitol Hill final week that he is assured China will dwell up to its acquire commitments even even though its economic system has been weakened by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed to consist of it.