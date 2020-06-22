Trump says China trade deal still on after adviser’s remarks

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The Trump administration has been particularly essential of China’s efforts to consist of the novel coronavirus early on and the president repeatedly blames China for the pandemic in his remarks, foremost to concerns about long term cooperation in parts this kind of as trade.

Peter Navarro, director of trade and manufacturing policy at the White Residence, advised Fox Information “it’s over,” when asked a query that was targeted on the China trade deal.

“(Trump) obviously really wanted to hang onto this trade deal as much as possible. And he wanted them to make good on the promises, because there had been progress made on that trade deal, but given everything that’s happened and all the things you just listed, is that over?” Navarro was asked.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR