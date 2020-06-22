Tom Cruise Keen to Move to the U.K. After Quarantining at Scientology’s Headquarters

WENN

Rumor has it, the ‘Mission: Not possible VII’ actor is hunting for a new residence near to the well-known Saint Hill Manor because he has grow to be a lot more energetic in the controversial organization.

Tom Cruise is reportedly thinking about relocating to the U.K. following isolating at the Church Of Scientology’s headquarters in West Sussex, England through the Covid-19 crisis.

The “Prime Gun” star, 57, is believed to be on the lookout for a new residence near to the well-known Saint Hill Manor, following staying there through the pandemic.

A supply advised Britain’s Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Tom is active more than ever in the organisation. His role is getting bigger and bigger. He wants to move to the U.K. permanently and has been looking at properties around Saint Hill Manor so he can be on hand and close by.”

Tom was set to movie in Britain when shooting on “Mission: Not possible VII” was suspended earlier this yr due to the overall health crisis, and is considered to no longer contemplate Los Angeles his residence following offering his Beverly Hills home in 2016.

Throughout his time at the manor, Tom has reportedly been internet hosting Zoom teleconference meetings and organising gatherings with fellow members. Reviews also propose he has invited his household to remain at the manor through Christmas and New 12 months, as the home is near to the south London residence of his daughter Isabella, 27.