Tina Fey Asks For 30 Rock Episodes Featuring Blackface to Be Removed From All Platforms

Numerous episodes of 30 Rock will be leaving all platforms quickly, if they have not presently.

The episodes attribute characters in blackface, and at the request of NBCUniversal and creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, they are currently being created unavailable to stream or to get and will no longer air on Television.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey wrote in a letter to platforms, per Vulture. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.”