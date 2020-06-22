Timothy Chavira Murdered His Stepmother In 1986, Now He Has Been Sentenced To Life In An LA Doctor’s Murder – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A not long ago-launched convicted killer pleaded guilty on Monday in a 2nd murder.

57-12 months-outdated Timothy Chavira was sentenced to lifestyle in prison devoid of the probability of parole in the December 2019 murder of 76-12 months-outdated Editha Cruz de Leon, a retired health practitioner.

De Leon immigrated from the Philippines to the U.S., wherever she was a training obstetrician-gynecologist for various many years, in accordance to her obituary.

In her cost-free time, she loved to backyard, cook and travel, her family members mentioned.

De Leon died from “sharp force injuries and strangulation” at her East Los Angeles residence, in accordance to the Los Angeles County Healthcare Examiner-Coroner.

Her physique was located two days right after her death, sending shockwaves by means of the local community.

Chavira, who murdered his stepmother in 1986, was arrested two weeks right after de Leon’s death.

Chavira was eligible for the death penalty due to his prior conviction for murder but will alternatively devote his lifestyle behind bars.

He was convicted in 1988 for very first-degree murder in the beating and stabbing death of his stepmother two many years earlier, in accordance to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Workplace. He was sentenced to 26 many years to lifestyle in state prison and launched on parole in July 2017.

De Leon left behind 5 sons and 5 grandchildren. Victim affect statements are scheduled for July 20.

