Tiffany Haddish Gets Candid About Why She Passed on Role in Chris Rock’s ‘Top Five’

In a new interview, the ‘Girls Trip’ actress furthermore admits that regardless of her substantial occupation accomplishment, she is nevertheless obtaining gives to perform insulting roles in poorly written motion pictures.

Tiffany Haddish is not ready to consider on subpar roles in poorly written motion pictures.

The “Women Journey” star, who runs her very own manufacturing corporation She Prepared, informed The Hollywood Reporter she’d rather create tasks for herself than signal up for the typically insulting roles that come her way, regardless of her substantial occupation accomplishment.

The 40-12 months-outdated admits she is nevertheless obtaining gives to perform “the mama who’s been through something, whose kid ends up being hurt in some way and fighting for justice. And the baby’s sick or I’m trying to get out of jail.”

“I’m not doing that. I know people who live that, I’m not doing it. Unless it’s super, super good. The writing has to be impeccable. A lot of times it’s telling these stories that could be powerful, but the writing (turns out to be) garbage.”

The actress also explained why she passed on a function in 2014 movie “Top rated 5“, written and directed by Chris Rock, and starring the comedian alongside Rosario Dawson and Cedric the Entertainer.

“You know, when I first hit the scene, I was offered a lot of roles where they want you to expose your breasts,” she recalled. “I remember that movie that Chris Rock did and it’s like he meets the two girls and they have a threesome and then Cedric gets in there and he’s supposed to ‘blah’ all over their faces – just let that baby batter go all up in their face.”

“It was like, ‘Tiffany, they’re offering you the role.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t want that role. I’m a stand-up comedian and I don’t let people do that in my face in real life, so why would I do it in this movie?’,” she insisted. “Like, you ought to have a little bit of respect for me, period. God made this face for a reason, and you’re not going to disrespect it.”

Tiffany extra: “If it is against my morals – and I do have some, I know I’m a little wild, but I do have standards – then somebody might get fired… So my people, we have weekly conversations about where I’m at mentally, what I want to do. And right now, almost everything I’m doing, I’m producing.”