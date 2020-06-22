There Are Not Enough ABBA Songs for ‘Mamma Mia! 3’

Universal Images

The ‘Red Riding Hood’ actress would appreciate to return for a third ‘Mamma Mia!’ huge-display adaptation but she isn’t going to assume there are ample songs for one more film.

–

Amanda Seyfried would “say yes in a heartbeat” to starring in “Mamma Mia! three“, but isn’t going to assume it will ever take place due to the fact “there aren’t enough ABBA songs to make a third movie.”

The 34-yr-outdated actress played Sophie in 2008’s “Mamma Mia!” and its 2018 comply with-up, “Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more“. And following producer Judy Craymer not too long ago exposed she was contemplating generating the movies into a trilogy, Amanda weighed in on the chance in an interview with Collider.

Reflecting on the notion of a third movie, Amanda stated, “Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other. That’s what we talked about last time, like, ‘Did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an Island in Croatia?’ ”

“So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia! 3, but I’ll tell you what – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again,” Amanda admitted. “I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we’d have to use Super Trooper again and we’d have to use Mamma Mia again and have to use them in a different way.”

Whilst Meryl Streep starred as Sophie’s mum Donna in the very first movie, the 2nd centred on Sophie’s existence following her mother’s death, and featured flashbacks of a youthful Donna – played by Lily James. And although Donna’s passing came as a big shock to followers, Amanda maintains it was the ideal solution, due to the fact it opened the storyline up in far more techniques than 1.

“Well, it’s a better story, because they had something to grow on,” she stated of the sequel. “Like the first story had to match the stage show. So it was like, they were kind of stuck. With the second story, it could have been anything. Having Meryl’s character die kind of gave us so many good storylines.”

“It was kind of a genius idea because you’re like, no, we don’t want to lose her. But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back. And Lily James can play young Meryl. It was just perfect. It was so well written.”