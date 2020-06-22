Theodore Roosevelt’s Statue To Be Removed From The American Museum Of Natural History

It seems like yet another statue will be taken down provided the recent climate of society and the current protests that have been sweeping the globe. This time, the statue of Theodore Roosevelt can count its days, as it has been announced that the statue will be coming down.

In accordance to ABC Information, the statue, which is positioned at the entrance of The American Museum Of Natural History, has been there because 1940 and depicts Roosevelt on a horse with a Native American guy and an African American guy standing upcoming to the horse.

On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the statue, which symbolizes colonial growth and racial discrimination, will no longer sit at the museum’s entrance. He explained, “The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior. The City supports the Museum’s request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue.”

Donald Trump wasn’t feeling the museum’s determination and hopped on Twitter and explained, “Ridiculous, don’t do it!”

Ridiculous, do not do it! https://t.co/VYez8p9AJh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Ellen Futter, the president of the museum explained, “We have watched as the attention of the world and the country has increasingly turned to statues as powerful and hurtful symbols of systemic racism.”

Theodore Roosevelt IV, the excellent-grandson of the former president, explained, “The composition of the Equestrian Statue does not reflect Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy. It is time to move the statue and move forward.”

It has not been established when and wherever the statue will be moved.

During the globe, there have been different statues staying taken down in response to the protests and the Black Lives Matter Motion. Earlier this month protesters in the U.K. tore down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

Want tea immediately in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click right here to join!

TSR Personnel: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94