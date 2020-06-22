Theodore Roosevelt statue to be removed from NYC’s American Museum of Natural History

The American Museum of Natural History will clear away a prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt from its entrance following many years of objections that it symbolizes colonial growth and racial discrimination, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated Sunday.

The bronze statue that has stood at the museum’s Central Park West entrance given that 1940 depicts Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American guy and an African guy standing subsequent to the horse.

“The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior,” de Blasio stated in a written statement. “The City supports the Museum’s request. It is the right decision and the right to remove this problematic statue.”

Taking to Twitter, President Donald Trump objected to the statue’s elimination.

“Ridiculous, don’t do it!” he tweeted.

The museum’s president, Ellen Futter, advised the New York Occasions that the museum’s “community has been profoundly moved by the ever-widening movement for racial justice that has emerged after the killing of George Floyd.”

“We have watched as the attention of the world and the country has increasingly turned to statues as powerful and hurtful symbols of systemic racism,” Futter advised the Occasions.

Officials stated it has not been established when the Roosevelt statue will be removed and in which it will go.

“The composition of the Equestrian Statue does not reflect Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy,” Theodore Roosevelt IV, a good-grandson of the president, stated in a statement to the Occasions. “It is to move the statue and move forward.”

Futter stated the museum objects to the statue but not to Roosevelt, a pioneering conservationist whose father was a founding member of the institution and who served as New York’s governor prior to getting to be the 26th president. She stated the museum is naming its Hall of Biodiversity for Roosevelt “in recognition of his conservation legacy.”

In 2017, protesters splashed red liquid on the statue’s base to signify blood and published a statement calling for its elimination as an emblem of “patriarchy, white supremacy and settler-colonialism.”