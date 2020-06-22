The Social Bandits, Thornetta Davis & More! – Detroit

With so quite a few talented regional musicians turning to reside streams and social media to entertain supporters as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photograph series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of video clips!

Every week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the newest and best sounds from our talented regional music scene.

See beneath for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring video clips from 10 talented regional artists! From residing area jams, to regional dining establishments, even suitable outdoors of Comerica Park…dig in and get pleasure from!

Musicians: want to be featured in an approaching publish? Tag your video clips with #HeardInDetroit for consideration!

The Social Bandits

Matthew Brown

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=SnFV8R2FoFI

Regional Heroes ft. Cole Garlak

Acoustic Ash

Dixon’s Violin

Julianne Ankley (of Julianne Ankley & The Rogues)

Sean Mallare

Singers In The Round: Thornetta Davis, Apropos, Ms. Carmen, & Ava J

Drew Allen Machak

Jeremy St. John

