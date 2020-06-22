The Rock to Host Charity Concert Featuring Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Usher and More

WENN

The approaching star-studded International Citizen occasion will also function the likes of Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Quavo, Shakira, Billy Porter, Kerry Washington, and Hugh Jackman.

Dwayne Johnson is to host a star-studded International Citizen livestream concert featuring the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The “International Objective: United for Our Long term – The Concert” has been place on by bosses at the International Citizen and the European Commission to highlight the disproportionate impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on marginalised communities.

The livestreamed gig, which follows an on the web summit of panel discussions and interviews, will function performances from Justin, Miley, Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Quavo, Shakira, Usher, and Yemi Alade.

In a press release announcing he will host the gig, the “Skyscraper” star says, “I’m proud to join Global Citizen and the European Commission to host the ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ concert.” “The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to health care, and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us – so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone.”

The occasion will also incorporate appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, NAACP president Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault, as properly as other stars.

“Global Goal: United for Our Future – The Concert” will air on Saturday on networks and streaming platforms throughout the world, which include on NBC, MTV, SiriusXM, iHeartMedia, as properly as Twitter and YouTube.