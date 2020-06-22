The Most Talked About Scandals To Rock Hollywood the Past 30 Years

Massively talented, desirable, younger and in adore, the R,ampB star and the “Umbrella” chanteuse had been primed for a prolonged long term as 1 of music’s energy couples. With 5 nominations amongst them, every had been set to make waves at the 2009 Grammys with their separate performances. Rather, they had been the speak of the evening for all the incorrect good reasons as information spread that a battle amongst them had turn out to be critically, horrifyingly bodily.

Pictures, later on leaked by a man or woman Rihanna would describe to Vanity Honest as “a very nasty woman who thought a check was more important than morals,” showed the extent of the injury and a police report filled in the rest. Police explained Brown had punched Rihanna repeatedly in the encounter and arm, even biting her ear. Pulling the rented Lamborghini to a end, he place her in a headlock resulting in her to gradually shed consciousness. “I went from being on top of the world, No. 1 songs, being kind of like America’s sweetheart to being Public Enemy No. 1,” Brown recalled many years later on in his 2017 documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Existence. “I felt like a f–king monster.” The pair attempted to reconnect just before accepting their romance was completely toxic. “I don’t hate him,” she insisted to Vanity Honest. “I will care about him until the day I die. We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies.”