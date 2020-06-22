The Manscapers Are Back for Season Two of Backyard Envy: Watch the Dramatic First Look

Flash forward to an even far more surprising scene, in which Garrett asks James, “Do you even want to be part of Manscapers anymore?”

“I’ve thought about not,” James responds.

On the other hand, even with all of the drama, the Manscapers even now discover themselves enjoying their typical shenanigans, regardless of whether they are taking part in about whilst purchasing for plants or declaring a raspberry emergency.

And of program, with the support of Garrett’s landscaping expertise, Melissa’s development knowledge and James’ company understanding, they usually depart their customers in awe right after unveiling their backyard transformations.

Season two of Backyard Envy premieres Tuesday, August four at 10 p.m., only on Bravo.

