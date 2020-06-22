The law must take its course, says politician after son accused of rape

The son of an opposition celebration politician has been accused of raping many schoolgirls.

The politician issued a statement, saying he hopes the police will investigate the situation completely for justice to prevail.

He mentioned his son appeared in court earlier this yr.

The Day-to-day Voice reported one particular woman had shared a video on Instagram, claiming she was raped in a church and had evidence.

In a statement launched on Monday, the politician mentioned: “There was a flurry of social media posts relating to all sorts of comments against my son who is a minor.”

He extra as a mother or father and an anti-gender-primarily based violence campaigner, he hoped the police would investigate the situation completely “for justice to prevail”.

“My relatives and I [are] not over the law and as this kind of, we will enjoy a swift investigation to get this matter to finalisation.”

The guy mentioned he was informed a situation was opened in November 2019, and it was nonetheless underneath investigation.

“My son appeared in court early this yr. As this kind of, the law must take its program as it really should do like with any other citizen of this nation.

“Right up until this kind of as the investigation has been concluded, my relatives will be generating no more statements or responding to any enquiries from the media. I believe in that you will respect this place,” he extra.