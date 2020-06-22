The Future Locust Plague & A TikTok Quest For Martinelli’s

It really is Friday, and the White House’s coronavirus check of selection is a bit dodgy, per the FDA…

Um, TikTok teenagers may be messing with us with this bottle-biting trend — we investigate. Also you may nonetheless be sending GrubHub funds, even if you get in touch with your neighborhood restaurant.

And we speak to the FAO’s Keith Cressman about why swarms of locusts could develop into the subsequent plague we have to fear about.

You can pay attention to today’s episode over or test it out on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you pay attention to your favourite exhibits.

Lastly, if you have any ideas on Martinelli’s or TikTok, or have anything at all at all that you want to share, come to feel cost-free to send us an e mail at [email protected]! You can both compose down your brilliant view OR, even much better, record it as a voice memo and e mail it to us or DM us on Twitter — we’re @NewsOClock.