Thalapathy Vijay showered with birthday wishes from Kollywood stars

As Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his birthday right now, clearly social media is flooded with very well wishes for the superstar. Vijay is a 1 of the most significant stars in the Kollywood business and has supporters across the nation. On the event of his particular day, various celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal, Malavika Mohanan, Anirudh Ravichander and Atlee took to social media and expressed their gratitude to Vijay. Scroll under to know what they had to say.

Speaking about his subsequent movie Master, it is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and capabilities Vijay in the position of an antagonist who will be a university professor. The movie also capabilities Malavika Mohanan as the primary lady. Master was slated for an April release but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release has been place on hold indefinitely.