Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Attorney Concerned Rapper’s Life Will Be At Risk Post-House Arrest

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

The lawyer for rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has expressed his worries for his consumer — as his property arrest is due to come to an finish at the finish of July.

“I’m concerned,” Dawn Florio, a single of his attorneys, advised The NY Publish. “Lots of people condemn Danny for cooperating with the government. Even a young gang member who wants to make a name for himself could try something. He’s in great spirits but I won’t rest easy until he’s located in a different state with 24-hour security.”

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR