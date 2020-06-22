Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Attorney Concerned Rapper’s Life Will Be At Risk Post-House Arrest

The lawyer for rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has expressed his worries for his consumer — as his property arrest is due to come to an finish at the finish of July.

“I’m concerned,” Dawn Florio, a single of his attorneys, advised The NY Publish. “Lots of people condemn Danny for cooperating with the government. Even a young gang member who wants to make a name for himself could try something. He’s in great spirits but I won’t rest easy until he’s located in a different state with 24-hour security.”

Due to the fact 6ix9ine’s release from prison, he has targeted a number of substantial profile rappers from his secret area. But the police safety is not permanently — and supporters are waiting to see if the rapper can move freely when the safety ends.

She continued, “I assumed he was a dead man walking as soon as he got out,” an lawyer for a single of the 11 9 Trey Bloods that Tekashi aided send to prison advised The Publish. “But the fans are glorifying him. It used to be that a rat was the worst thing you could be . . . It’s not very ‘God­father’ ish out there anymore.”