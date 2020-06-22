Tekashi 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s New Single “Trollz” Reaches The No.1 Spot On Billboard Hot 100

Congrats are in buy to Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj as they are celebrating their most recent record “Trollz” reaching the No.1 spot on Billboard Hot 100.

This is the 2nd collaboration from the New York rappers, and their 1st collaboration given that 6ix9ine has been launched from prison. The song and music video premiered on June 12th and instantaneously broke information as they earned 46,000,000 views in much less than 24 hrs.

In accordance to Billboard, this song earns 6ix9ine his 1st occupation No.1, and Nicki Minaj her 2nd.

Nicki took to social media to thank her supporters and mentioned that the record went No.1 without having any playlisting or radio perform.

6ix9ine also had his celebratory minute as he popped bottles and stated, #one ON BILLBOARD YOU Can not Halt ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I Inform YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO RADIOOOOOOOOO.”

As we previously reported, Nicki announced that a portion of the proceeds from the record will go to The Bail Venture Inc, to aid very low-revenue people afford their bail.

The announcement came at a time the place quite a few protesters across the nation had been acquiring locked up in numerous cities. In her announcement, Nicki stated, “A portion of the proceeds from Trollz including march items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc.,” Nicki writes. “The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford two pay bail while awaiting their trial.”

TSR Employees: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94