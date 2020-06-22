Teddy Riley Apologizes To Comedian Tony Baker For Diss During Alicia Keys & John Legend’s Verzuz Battle

During Alicia Keys and John Legend’s Verzuz battle to celebrate Juneteenth, Teddy Riley hopped on Instagram to diss comedian Tony Baker following he manufactured one particular also numerous jokes at his cost.

“Teddy Riley pulled up! Let’s pray that we don’t lose the internet connection,” the comedian wrote in the feedback area.

Riley responded, “Tony Baker if you want to continue being funny you got to let Oh jokes become the pass or you will be stuck in the past brother. Grow up and get money! Remind you to joke Only makes me money but you still broke.” 

