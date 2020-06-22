Teddy Riley Apologizes To Comedian Tony Baker For Diss During Alicia Keys & John Legend’s Verzuz Battle

During Alicia Keys and John Legend’s Verzuz battle to celebrate Juneteenth, Teddy Riley hopped on Instagram to diss comedian Tony Baker following he manufactured one particular also numerous jokes at his cost.

“Teddy Riley pulled up! Let’s pray that we don’t lose the internet connection,” the comedian wrote in the feedback area.

Riley responded, “Tony Baker if you want to continue being funny you got to let Oh jokes become the pass or you will be stuck in the past brother. Grow up and get money! Remind you to joke Only makes me money but you still broke.”

Baker’s brother is standup comic, Keenan Baker.

Following dealing with backlash, he hopped on the internet to apologize:

“First of all, I want to say to Tony Baker, my apologies as a brother to a brother,” Riley stated. “You already know that what I do is music. I don’t tell jokes and I don’t do the prank thing but sometimes you have to — when you go to a comedy club or anything — you have to be able to embrace that.”

He continued, “I wasn’t looking forward to a meme or a comedian to come out and say ‘Teddy Riley’ and then John Legend came out and said some stuff, which is cool. I just snapped when it came to Tony and I didn’t mean to.”

He apologized for creating this kind of a stink on Juneteenth.