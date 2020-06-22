Tamar Braxton Responds To K. Michelle’s Allegations She Slept W/ Jermaine Dupri’s Dad

Tamar Braxton has responded to K. Michelle’s allegations that she slept with Jermaine Dupri’s father.

Tamar sat alongside her fiancé David Adefeso in the video and explained the following:

“I don’t really have a lot to say because whenever I talk it always gets misconstrued. If I ignore something, it gets confused. If I make something funny, it gets taken the wrong way. I don’t really want to speak about anything in particular. Guys, I’m in a different place in my life. I don’t want to be apart of any kind of negativity.”

Tamar says she will not be responding to the negativity yet again.

Her response is to K. Michelle’s Instagram rant, exactly where she explained the following:

“You can’t f*cking go around talking ’bout nobody when you were sleeping with a married man. You were sleeping with Jermaine Dupri’s daddy. How you sleep with Jermaine Dupri’s daddy? And get your ass beat by Jermaine Dupri’s momma in an elevator. But you want to talk to me? You want to talk about me? I don’t f*ck married men.”