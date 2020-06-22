Home Entertainment Tamar Braxton Responds To K. Michelle’s Allegations She Slept W/ Jermaine Dupri’s...

Tamar Braxton Responds To K. Michelle’s Allegations She Slept W/ Jermaine Dupri’s Dad

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

Tamar Braxton has responded to K. Michelle’s allegations that she slept with Jermaine Dupri’s father.

Tamar sat alongside her fiancé David Adefeso in the video and explained the following:

“I don’t really have a lot to say because whenever I talk it always gets misconstrued. If I ignore something, it gets confused. If I make something funny, it gets taken the wrong way. I don’t really want to speak about anything in particular. Guys, I’m in a different place in my life. I don’t want to be apart of any kind of negativity.”

