Talking Points: MN GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan Talks Trump Rally, His Reelection Bid

MINNEAPOLIS () — President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma more than the weekend was the kickoff of his reelection bid — and Minnesota is one particular of the states he hopes to win this time.

The November election is just more than 4 months away and some of the latest polls for President Trump, such as a latest one particular from Minnesota, are not bringing fantastic information.

The newest FOX Information Nationwide Poll displays Biden top Trump 50 to 38 factors. And just this weekend a new Gravis Poll displays Biden with a 16 stage lead right here in Minnesota with Biden up 58 to 42 percentage factors.

The president has explained repeatedly he desires to win Minnesota and 4 many years in the past he virtually did win the state. He misplaced to Hillary Clinton by just 44,000 votes. Trump supporters stage out all the polls had been incorrect 4 many years in the past when they projected Clinton would win.

Minnesota Republican Get together Chair Jennifer Carnahan was a guest on Sunday Morning.

“It’s what the president said last night in his speech in Tulsa: We are the silent majority, perhaps those people aren’t being included in the poll, they are not sharing their voices, maybe there are more quiet about who they are supporting and that could be factored into the poll results,” Caranahan explained.

The Trump campaign has just commenced rolling out commercials in Minnesota, and they depict former Vice President Joe Biden as elderly and not nicely. Biden is 77 many years previous and the President is 74. The Biden campaign insists it is Trump who is displaying his age.

You can view four Information Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Mike Augustyniak every single Sunday at six a.m. and 10:30 a.m.